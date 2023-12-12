Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru - the founder and head of the non-profit "Isha Foundation", stated that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is an "effort to move the world towards a solution".

"When we talk about moving towards the solution, this is the way human beings do things. First, we think about it; then, we talk about it; then we agree and disagree upon many things, at least what we agree upon," Sadhguru said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during COP28.

Highlighting key aspects of COP28 this year, Sadhguru acknowledged the significant announcement by Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, regarding the sustainable agriculture declaration. "This is something that I am pushing for the last three decades, that soil should become an important part because the soil is not another substance," he noted.

Sadhguru noted the recent climate action focus on soil, especially considering that over 62% of the world's population is engaged in various forms of agriculture. Redirecting funding toward soil and agriculture, he emphasised, would contribute to solving the problem of poverty on Earth.

He underlined the necessity for countries to invest in tree-based agriculture, which would naturally and sustainably sequester vast amounts of carbon, aiding in achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

Named one of India's 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yoga practitioner and an active participant in global forums addressing social and economic development and leadership issues. He has launched multiple projects focusing on social upliftment, education, and the environment.