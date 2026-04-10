RIYADH — Under the generous support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and with the keenness and follow-up of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi judicial system undergoes rapid development and transformation, boosted by the employment of artificial intelligence (AI).

This contributes to enhancing performance efficiency and improving the quality of services provided by the judiciary to its beneficiaries.

Over the past years, the Ministry of Justice has successfully built an integrated institutional system based on rigorous governance and performance measurement using indicators. This has contributed to achieving advanced levels of operational discipline, procedural clarity, and improved output quality, which has tangibly improved the beneficiary experience and enhanced satisfaction.

With this level of institutional maturity, the ministry is moving towards a more advanced phase aimed at maximizing impact and activating its institutional tools to support decision-making and lead performance with greater efficiency. In this context, Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani issued a decision to form the Supreme Committee for Monitoring and Supervising Development Projects, under his chairmanship, to lead a new phase of institutional work within the ministry.

Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learned that the next phase will witness an expansion in the use of artificial intelligence technologies in several areas related to the judiciary, contributing to supporting decision-making, improving procedural efficiency, and raising the quality of judicial outputs.

The committee will undertake strategic tasks that include overseeing the governance of the ministry's sectors, monitoring the implementation of decisions, guiding the work of internal committees, in addition to monitoring the implementation of initiatives and projects, developing service policies, and continuously measuring performance indicators.

This approach comes as an extension of the institutional transformation process, enhancing the shift from monitoring performance to maximizing its impact by adopting advanced work methods that support speed of completion, raise operational efficiency, and anticipate future development opportunities.

This transformation embodies a new phase in the management of judicial work, where measurement is no longer merely a monitoring tool, but has become a key enabler for driving continuous improvement, which is reflected in the quality of judicial services and enhances the beneficiary experience.

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