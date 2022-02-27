Bahrain has launched an initiative that will provide eligible Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud skills training to help them become more innovative and grow at a faster rate.

Launched by the Bahrain Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOIC) and ThinkSmart (TS), in collaboration with the Bahrain SME Development Society, the initiative is aligned with Bahrain’s 2030 Vision and its Cloud First Policy and aims to skill thousands of MSMEs in Bahrain over the next three years and help them stay ahead in the digital economy.

At the helm of this initiative is ThinkSmart, a leading IT training provider with over two decades of training experience in the kingdom. As an AWS training partner, ThinkSmart will work with training delegates to evaluate skill gaps, build a customised learning journey, and provide a comprehensive cloud training strategy.

The programme’s curriculum will cover the basics of the AWS Cloud and move to more advanced courses that will prepare participants toward achieving world recognised AWS Certifications. For Bahraini citizens, costs for certification exams will be covered by Tamkeen’s Individual Development Programme.

Commenting, Shaikha Abdullah Al Fadhel, SMEs Development Director at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, revealed: “This initiative will be dedicated to SMEs Classification Certificate holders aiming to strengthen their capacities and boost their competitiveness.”

She also added: “We believe that the initiative will enable MSMEs to adopt Cloud Computing into their business strategy and head toward digital transformation which consequently increases their innovation and sustainability.”

Ahmed ALHujairy, Group CEO of Gulf Future Business, said: “The objective of this initiative is to educate Bahraini MSMEs on Cloud Computing and enabling them to adopt Cloud into their business strategy and foster innovation and economic competitiveness in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

He also added “This project will lead Bahraini MSMEs towards developing a strong infrastructure by adopting state of the art technology to aid them in the private sector.”

The first training will take place on February 27. To benefit from this programme, Bahrain MSMEs are encouraged to register their interest by visiting the website of the project.

