Bahrain’s Labour Fund, Tamkeen has announced a partnership with KPMG to employ and train 130 Bahrainis at KPMG’s Low-Code Centre of Excellence, which is the first-of-its-kind in Bahrain.

The Bahrainis will be employed and trained over the next five years in Low-Code development approaches and methods enabling them to efficiently develop digital solutions and applications.

This technology enables developers to build digital solutions more efficiently and in shorter periods in comparison to other programming languages. The training will focus on technologies that allow organisations to develop, deploy, and manage websites and applications without the need to write extensive code.

Empowering Bahrainis

Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, said: “This initiative is aligned with our efforts in supporting the growth of the ICT sector as one of the key economic sectors, and aims to uphold the kingdom’s position as a leading regional technology hub, as well as support the achievement of our mandate of empowering Bahrainis to be the first choice of employment in advanced fields.”

She added: “In light of the increasing demand for these new technologies regionally and globally, it is important to build a strong base of local talent specialized in this area. This program will develop the capabilities of Bahraini talent, equipping them with new and emerging skillsets that will help them adapt with the rapidly changing digital world, and compete and excel on regional and global levels.”

Managing Partner, KPMG Bahrain, Jamal Fakhro, added: “We are excited to launch the Centre of Excellence for Low-Code in Bahrain. This Centre of Excellence is being established jointly between KPMG in Bahrain and KPMG in Portugal and will focus on serving our clients in Bahrain, the region and the wider global marketplace. The governance structure will ensure that the training of Bahraini employees at the Centre of Excellence will be of the highest international standards and will leverage the pool of resources on low-code engagements that international teams are working on.”

Major step

Partner - Advisory KPMG Bahrain, Manav Prakash, said: “This fruitful partnership with Tamkeen is a major step in our joint endeavour to establish a solid base for the low-code development approach in Bahrain, as we work to enhance the skills of new generations of developers and help to drive ICT innovation in the kingdom.

“This initiative is aligned with the centre’s strategic objectives to develop this new technical field, which helps institutions raise operational efficiency, improve productivity, and keep pace with digital transformation, as well as providing a specialised workforce to meet growing local and regional demand.”

This initiative is in line with Tamkeen’s 2023 priorities which are based on four key pillars, namely supporting the development and growth of enterprises, developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem, increasing the economic participation of Bahrainis, and new and emerging skills training to meet market requirements, with the aim of enhancing economic impact and sustainable growth.

