Egypt - The Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council announced on Tuesday the arrangement of a group of meetings next December within the framework of the second round of the Ezdehar Programme to accelerate the growth of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in chemical industries.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council Chairperson Khaled Abu Al-Makarem said that a set of meetings will be held with companies in the Margham area of Alexandria and Sadat City, as well as companies from members of the Alexandria Businessmen Association to ensure that the companies that applied and registered in the programme comply with its requirements in order to ensure full benefit from it.

He explained that the programme aims to help companies in the chemical industries sector achieve significant growth rates by assisting them in building and implementing a strategic plan through a specialised group of consultants in the sector.

This is in addition to providing necessary technical support in areas of marketing and business development, innovation management and technology transfer, improving operations, targeting new markets for export, managing assets and funds, along with training programmes for human resources in companies participating in the programme.

Abu Al-Makarem noted that 65 companies applied for the second round of the Ezdehar Programme, noting that 35 companies will be selected after their evaluation to ensure their compliance with the requirements of the programme.

He added that companies will be meeting from the 1 to 3 December in Sadat City, from 4 to 6 December in Alexandria, and from 24 to 26 December in Margham.

Furthermore, CEO of the Council Mohamed Megeed said that 25 companies have already been selected, pointing out that these companies will be reviewed to determine their compatibility with the special requirements of the programme.

