ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Sinaha Platform signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the growth of the national industrial sector through data exchange and digital marketing, enhancing the competitiveness of UAE-made products locally, regionally, and globally.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates Forum last week, aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Technology to develop the UAE’s industrial sector, promote local products among consumers and strengthen supply chains.

Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, signed the MoU with Kardous Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al Amiri, Deputy CEO of Sinaha.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.