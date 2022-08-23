Erith Group, a leading supplier of high-quality, high-end sealing products and solutions, has recently opened its first overseas office in Chennai, India, to penetrate South Asia’s growing market.

The Centre for Engineering Excellence in Chennai was created to identify opportunities and serve the growing markets in South Asia where industrial investment has accelerated in recent years. It will also support our customers regionally through Dubai office in research and development to further enhance technology.

This is the company’s fifth office, in addition to having three regional offices and its headquarters in the UAE. It started with Erith Specialised Solutions LLC, based in Hamriyah Free Zone in 2020. In 2021, the group created its second business unit, Erith Mechanical and Engineering Trading Equipment LLC in Dubai, followed by a branch in Abu Dhabi under the same name.

Investments

Last year, the Group established Erith Engineering Solutions LLP in India. Despite being a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Erith Group this year invested AED4 million ($1.09 million) in a manufacturing unit, Erith Industries FZ LLC, in Ras Al Khaimah. The factory is expected to start producing industrial sealing and gaskets later this year.

Erith Group was established in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic with just 9 professionals on payroll. It has been growing since then, a time when others were downsizing operations, making it a recession-proof and pandemic-proof sustainable responsible business. Since the formation of the company, it has been employing professionals to expand business. Today, more than 30 professionals are working for the company, reflecting a strong growth.

“Despite challenging times, we have managed to establish ourself firmly in the industrial sealing and gasket solutions market, supporting the oil, gas, power, utility and industrial sectors and has been growing since we established the company in 2020 – at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Richard Edwin, Chief Executive Officer of Erith Group, says.

Exporting to 64 countries

“Since the establishment of our business two years ago, we have penetrated 64 countries with exports. Due to the strong growth in exports, we felt the need to develop a plant to manufacture and export these products worldwide from our UAE hub.

“Our factory is in line with the UAE’s economic diversification vision and supports the government’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ industrial development programme. If things go well, the UAE will become the leading manufacturer of industrial sealing and gasket products in the world, thanks to our early initiative to invest in the UAE economy.

“This way, we are going to create greater in-country value, create employment, reduce imports and help the country earn foreign currency through our exports from the manufacturing plant. This plant is part of our vision to change the industrial sealing and gasket industry worldwide.”

The manufacturing plant is being built on a 6,500 sq ft plot of land at Al Hamra Industrial Area. The Phase I of the factory will be ready for production in December this year, to be followed by the development of the Phase II. Construction of the factory has started in April this year. The factory will go into production in the next few months. Erith Industries FZ LLC will produce industrial gaskets with the help of computer and numerically controlled machinery managed by as many as 7-9 highly skilled personnel by December 2022.

