The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched the “Entrepreneur’s Journey" guide to support entrepreneurs exploring the unique opportunities offered by the Emirate and lead them through the business journey from ideation to long-term success.

The new guide, debuted as part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2023, underscores Abu Dhabi’s status as a hub for business and innovation and sets a milestone in the Emirate’s growing entrepreneurial landscape.

The “Entrepreneur’s Journey” is a collaborative effort between ADDED, Aldar, and Al Maryah Bank, supported by community partners including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Hub71, and Abu Dhabi SME Hub.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, stressed on the importance of guiding the SMEs to navigate the business landscape and the market opportunities. In the “Entrepreneur’s Journey” foreword, Al Zaabi sets out Abu Dhabi’s business-friendly environment, robust regulatory framework, and unparalleled connectivity and infrastructure.

Al Zaabi added, “We are committed to nurturing a business-friendly environment, and understand that in a knowledge economy, each firm is different, and each entrepreneur has unique needs. This guide will support them to develop these businesses as we make Abu Dhabi one of the most competitive places in the world for entrepreneurs to live, launch, and grow a business that can thrive.”

The 51-chapter guide presents the collective knowledge and experiences of 60 seasoned leaders to streamline the investment journey for the next generation of entrepreneurs. It delves into essential aspects of entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi such as the foundations of entrepreneurial excellence, transforming an idea into innovation, starting up in the Emirate, and more. The “Entrepreneur’s Journey” serves as a guide showcasing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial culture and outlining the opportunities available for entrepreneurs in the Emirate.

In his keynote at the “Entrepreneur’s Journey” launch event, Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said, “This guide represents an important step forward in our mission to empower and enable entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurship is the backbone of all dynamic economies around the world. By nurturing entrepreneurs, we fuel innovation, job creation, and economic growth. As we know that the path of an entrepreneur can be challenging at times, we worked closely with our partners to make “Entrepreneur’s Journey” an ultimate guide that lights the way for budding entrepreneurs by sharing the experiences of those who have travelled this road before.”

Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Executive Director of the SME Sector at ADDED, Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Noor Shawwa, Managing Director at Endeavor UAE, participated in an interactive panel discussion held at the launch event. Among many topics of discussion, they reinforced the importance of entrepreneurship as one of the many economic initiatives vital to achieving a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy.

Abu Dhabi’s initiatives are positioning the Emirate as one of the most competitive destinations for entrepreneurs to establish and expand their businesses. This commitment is coupled with a focus on simplifying the process of doing business in Abu Dhabi by streamlining the process of opening a new business by reducing costs and requirements as well as offering clear regulation and efficiency enhancements.