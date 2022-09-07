UK-based mobile power and cooling solutions provider Aggreko announced on Wednesday that it has completed Africa’s largest flare gas-to-power project in Egypt with a total capacity of 10 megawatts (MW).

In January, the company had commissioned Middle East’s largest flare gas-to-power project in Iraqi Kurdistan with a total capacity of 165 MW.

The Egypt project involved the installation of centralised power station utilising flare gas instead of diesel, Aggreko said in a press statement.

The statement didn’t identify the client but said the electricity generated by the plant powers 26 wells connected through 30km of overhead transmission lines.

It said the replacement of all diesel generators saved 80,000 litres of diesel per day leading to total annual savings of around $25 million and 52,348.5 tonnes per year of CO2 emissions savings.

The statement also noted that the plant’s output can be increased up to 15MW, providing flexibility of electricity supply while the bespoke design allows purchase of the entire solution by the client following the end of the project, should it be required.

Hesham Tawfik Elshamy, country manager for Egypt at Aggreko Africa said: “While Egypt has been making great strides in reducing flare gas, the country is still ranked among the top 30 flaring countries in the world according to the 2022 Global Gas Flaring Report, so there’s always more that can be done. And with access to electricity being a challenge across Africa more broadly, there is widespread opportunity to utilise this flare gas to generate electricity for the continent.”

