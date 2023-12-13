UAE-based energy and water services company RESET has been awarded a retrofit contract by Mismak Properties for its Rimmal residential towers in Jaddaf, Dubai.

RESET, which is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), will undertake an overhaul of air-conditioning and swimming pool systems in the two towers to reduce their energy consumption and operational costs.

The Rimmal residential towers, which include 336 apartments, have been operational since 2019.

RESET aims to achieve 18 percent energy savings through reduced electricity consumption, with a payback of around two years, the statement said.

Frederic Cantin, General Manager of RESET, said the collaboration with Mismak Properties fits with the company’s target to deliver over 15 million UAE dirhams in savings to its UAE-based clients over the next 12 months.

The statement didn’t disclose contract value but said the project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa