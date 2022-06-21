AMMAN — The Government Tenders Department (GTD) on Sunday floated a tender for supervising the water loss reduction project and strengthening the water monitoring systems in the Jordan Valley, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department called on engineering and consulting companies working in the field of water and sanitation, which are classified as Category (A) according to the department, wishing to participate in the bid, to withdraw the tender copies from the GTD website as of Sunday.

For more information, the GTD urged bidders to visit the GTD’s website www.gtd.gov.jo.