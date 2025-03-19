Syria needs investment of nearly $40 billion to build new power plants and rehabilitate war-damaged facilities, a Syrian electricity official says.

The decade-long civil war has devastated the Arab nation’s infrastructure and depressed power generation to just around 1,300 megawatts (MW), far below the actual needs of nearly 6,500 MW, said Khalid Aboudi, Director General of the Transmission and Distribution Corporation at the Electricity Ministry.

Aboudi told the Washington-based Arab energy website “Attaqa” on Monday that Syria is currently running on 14 power stations, including 3 hydro-electric plants.

“We need to build four new power plants with a generation capacity of 5,000 MW....as for investments, Syria needs around $40 billion to rehabilitate the electricity infrastructure and construct new power stations,” he said.

Aboudi said the investments cover the introduction of new technology to upgrade efficiency, repair of war-damaged facilities, construction of new power stations, and modernisation and rehabilitation of power transmission and distribution networks.

He said Qatar and Jordan have pledged to help Syria in rehabilitating its power sector through pumping investment and providing expertise and supplies.

He noted that Qatar has recently agreed to supply Syria with around two million cubic metres of natural gas to power some of its electricity plants.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)



