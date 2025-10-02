Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) annouced on Thursday that it has named Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies (AWPT) as the preferred bidder for the Small Sewage Treatment Plants (SSTP) project in Jazan, marking the first such scheme in the Kingdom to integrate treatment facilities and collection networks under a single public-private framework.

The project includes the development of 12 SSTPs with a combined treatment capacity of approximately 74,700 cubic metres per day (m3/day), in addition to the construction of main Collection Networks (CN) extending about 166 kilometres, according to an SWPC press statement.

It will be delivered under a 25-year Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) contract, with commercial operations expected in the fourth quarter of 2028.

SWPC said the project is designed to maximise the reuse of treated wastewater, support local content with a minimum 60 percent during construction, and curb the environmental impact of untreated sewage discharge. It is also expected to improve services in villages and towns across the southern region.'

Project cost and levelised treatment tariff details weren't shared.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project was issued in May 2023.

Last month, a Zawya Projects reported said AWPT is bidding for several water privatisation projects in Saudi Arabia valued at more than 140 billion Saudi riyals ($37.33 billion).

