Saudi Arabia - Saudi Water Partnerships Company has successfully achieved financial close for Tabuk-2 project with the participation of success partners from the relevant authorities such as the Supervisory committee at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, developers and the project consultants.

Tabuk-2 is an Independent Sewage Treatment Plant with a 90,000 cu m per day capacity. It will be developed by a consortium led by Spanish infrastructure major Acciona at a total investment of SR550 million ($146.4 million).

The Acciona consortium, which comprises local partners Tawzea and Tamasuk, will then operate it for a period of 25 years from the commercial operation date.

Despite the current conditions and obstacles caused by Covid-19 pandemic, SWPC was succeessful in closing the financial deal.

CEO Engineer Khalid AlQureshi, said: "Despite the fluctuations, liquidity crises and changing global market conditions, SWPC and the consortium succeeded in completing the financial closure procedures in close cooperation with the group of lenders, which indicates the company’s efforts."

"We will provide full support for investment projects, and take efforts to enhance private sector participation in sustainable development by providing the opportunity for local and foreign investors to take part in the implementation of these projects, thus achieving sustainable development, providing job opportunities for young people, and supporting local product and balanced development," remarked AlQureshi.

Reaching this stage in the project and starting construction works under these difficult circumstances is a complete indication of investor confidence in the kingdom's economy and future growth, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).