Spain's Acciona has submitted the lowest bid for a contract to develop and operate the 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), Saadiyat Island Independent Water Project (IWP) project in Abu Dhabi, according to Dubai-based project intelligence news portal MEED.

Acciona proposed a levelised cost of water of AED12.19166 ($3.319) per thousand imperial gallons, the news portal stated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced that it received four proposals from Acciona Agua, Engie, GS Inima Environmental and a consortium comprised of FCC Aqualia and Orascom for the IWP.

EWEC said the awarding announcement and the execution of the Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) are expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024.

