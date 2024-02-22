Germany’s Siemens is offering to develop three mega power plants in Iraq with a generation capacity of 4,800 megawatts (MW) each to tackle chronic electricity supply shortages, the official Iraqi daily Alsabah reported on Thursday.

The paper quoted Siemens manager in Iraq Muhannad Al-Saffar large power projects carried out by the company in Egypt could be copied in Iraq, which he said is suffering from a power supply gap of nearly 14,000 MW.

“Siemens could copy its experiment in Egypt to tackle the power shortage problem in Iraq…we believe that Iraq needs 3-5 years to achieve power self-sufficiency,” he said.

Saffar said Iraq’s power generation capacity is estimated at about 26,000MW and that a rapid growth in demand over the past years has widened the supply gap.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

