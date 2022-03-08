Siemens announced on Tuesday that it would deploy the Middle East's first microgrid for industrial use in Qatar.

The company said in a press statement that it would deliver the control system, software, and other components of a microgrid powering Qatar Solar Energy (QSE) solar-panels factory in Doha.

The microgrid will also be the first at an industrial site in the region to be connected to a conventional power grid.

The statement said the hybrid network would incorporate a local grid, solar panels, battery storage, backup generators, and cooling system to enable QSE to trim its electricity bills by maximising the use of solar power and storing energy in batteries to satisfy on-peak demand.

The solar power part of the hybrid network will generate up to 1 megawatts, the press statement said.

