SHARJAH, 2nd May, 2023 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed the project to develop Al Rahmaniya Plant, operating with the reverse osmosis system (RO), by replacing the old pumping system with a new advanced and more efficient system that reduces the operating costs, carbon emissions and consumes 35 percent less energy than the old system.

The new system also has the ability to pump 25 percent more water, which qualifies the plant for future expansions.

Essam Al Mulla, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department, explained that the development of Al Rahmaniya water pumping plant with reverse osmosis comes in implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, within the SEWA strategy, to enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and reduce operating costs for a sustainable environment and development.

He pointed out that the capacity of Al Rahmaniya plant is 5 million gallons per day and contains tanks and a water distribution and pumping plant, highlighting that Al Rahmaniya plant plays an important strategic role in SEWA water network system through receiving and distributing potable water to the Sharjah water network.

He stressed that the application of the new pumping system at Al Rahmaniya plant is expected to save energy consumption annually, ranging from 850 to 900 megawatt per hour, which is equivalent to saving of AED 500262 annually, and reduces carbon emissions by 450 metric tons annually.

He added that Al Rahmaniya plant operates since 1999, and at the end of the pumps lifespan, SEWA conducted a study and implemented a project to develop and modernise the pumps and associated systems according to the best specifications.

He concluded that SEWA implemented the new pumping system, which is considered the best option and one of the most efficient, reliable and flexible pumping systems.

The new pumping system includes several advantages, including the presence of separate pumps for the distribution network, in addition to the ability to connect them in case of emergency, the automatic pump operation associated with pressure and flow control, which contributes to reducing the operational cost, and making the most of available resources such as power cables, main pipelines.



