Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT) has bagged an 87.18 million Saudi riyal ($23.24 million) operation and maintenance (O&M) contract water and sewage networks in the Buraidah region of Saudi Arabia.



The contract term is 36 months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.



The client’s name was not disclosed.

AWPT won a long-term O&M contract worth SAR 581 million from the state-owned National Water Company for four sewage treatment plants in Riyadh.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.