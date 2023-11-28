PHOTO
Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT) has bagged an 87.18 million Saudi riyal ($23.24 million) operation and maintenance (O&M) contract water and sewage networks in the Buraidah region of Saudi Arabia.
The contract term is 36 months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.
The client’s name was not disclosed.
AWPT won a long-term O&M contract worth SAR 581 million from the state-owned National Water Company for four sewage treatment plants in Riyadh.
