lkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company won a long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from the state-owned National Water Company (NWC) for four sewage treatment plants (STPs) Riyadh.

The 180-month contract, valued at 2.18 billion Saudi riyals ($581.10 million), covers STPs in Heet and Al Hayer (Package Six), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



Under the contract, Alkhorayef Water will design, rehabilitate, test, and maintain the four plants with a combined treatment capacity of 780,000 cubic metres/day. The rehabilitation work will be conducted in two phases over 36 months, while O&M will start from the contract's date.

In August 2023, Alkhorayef Water had signed a $432mln O&M contract with NWC for three STPs in Riyadh, namely Manfouha North, Manfouha East and Manfouha Phase 4.

