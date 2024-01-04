ACWA Power announced on Wednesday that it has received the Commercial Operation certificate from the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for Group 3 of the 1.5-gigawatt (GW) Sudair solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Plant (IPP) project, located in Sudair Industrial City.

With the operationalisation of Group 3, which represented the remaining 25 percent of the total project capacity, the plant has achieved full commercial operation, according to an ACWA Power stock exchange statement.

In October 2023, the project achieved 75 percent operationalisation after Group 2 received Commercial Operation certificate.

Read more: Saudi’s Sudair solar PV IPP is 75% operational

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.