Saudi Arabia has qualified more than 100 companies for projects involving the construction of distributed solar power facilities for small companies and households, a newspaper in the world’s largest oil exporter has reported.

The move is intended to organise the solar energy activity in the Gulf Kingdom as it is pushing ahead with plans to switch to cleaner energy sources within its economic diversification scheme known as Vision 2030.

The Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority (WERA) has qualified 106 energy services companies (ESCOs), who will be authorised to execute small solar power projects in the Kingdom, according to the Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia.

The paper quoted a WERA statement as saying production by such projects must not exceed 2 MW and that they are designed to ensure the needs of small companies and households in the country.

“Those qualified contractors and consultants are allowed to design small solar power facilities and systems, install them and provide regular maintenance,” it said.

“The aim is to regulate such activities and allow consumers to benefit from solar energy in their homes and companies…this will support the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its energy sources,” the statement added.

