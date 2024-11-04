Saudi-listed Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) and state-backed Telecom Egypt have signed a cooperation agreement to land the first Saudi submarine cable linking Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The new cable, wholly owned by Mobily, will pass through the Red Sea, connecting Saudi Arabia and Egypt and opening the way for expansion and access to Europe through various connectivity options.

The new cable will land at two cable landing stations along the Red Sea: Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Duba in Saudi Arabia.

The cable will enable Mobily to connect the Arabian Gulf and neighbouring countries with Saudi Arabia to the Egypt landing station in the Red Sea through Mobily digital corridors.

Additionally, the cable will provide connections to various subsea cable systems landing in Egypt.

The new cable builds on Mobily’s ongoing investments in subsea cables, which link it to various regions worldwide and enhance its international capacity.

