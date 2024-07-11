Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Madinah region, laid the foundation stone for a water transmission project with total value of 2.5 billion Saudi riyals ($667 million).

He laid the foundation stone for the Rayis-Rabigh Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project with a transmission capacity 500,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day)and will serve Makkah and Madinah regions.

The project, which is being developed by a Saudi-Spanish consortium, had achieved financial close in March 2024.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

