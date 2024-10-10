Egypt is planing to start the trial operation of the first phase of its electricity interconnection project with Saudi Arabia in April 2024, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

This marks a shift from the original schedule, with the trial date brought forward by one month.

The move aims to accelerate progress on the project, which is set to provide a capacity of 1,500 megawatts by June 2024, instead of July 2025.

The interconnection line, designed to exchange electricity between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, will eventually reach a maximum capacity of 3,000 megawatts.

This collaboration comes at a critical time for Egypt, which experienced power outages last summer due to shortages in petroleum supplies.

The country is now working to ensure that the project is operational by summer 2025 to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

The project includes three major high-voltage transformer stations located in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia, Tabuk, and Badr City near Cairo.

These stations are connected by 1,350 kilometers of overhead lines and marine cables.

The marine cable, which stretches 20 kilometers, is expected to be completed by March 2024.

The electricity interconnection project has been in development for several years, with key agreements signed in October 2021 between the responsible authorities in both countries and the companies that won the implementation tenders.

