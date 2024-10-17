Spanish conglomerate ACCIONA has secured €300 million in sustainable financing to fund projects across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable growth.

Funds will be directed toward projects related to renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable mobility, and water management, in accordance with the EU Green Taxonomy, the company said in a press release.

José Ángel Tejero, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer of ACCIONA, said: "We are proud to deliver the region’s first Green Loan with Local Impact financing. Our goal is to continue integrating sustainable structures into our corporate debt.”

First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered served as Green Loan Coordinators, with SFI Markets as the Arranger and Dentons as Legal Counsel, the release added.

ACCIONA stated that the financing, structured as a green loan, aligns with its Sustainable Impact Financing Framework. It also includes a local impact initiative aimed at supporting suppliers in producing low-carbon building materials, such as cement, steel, and concrete.

