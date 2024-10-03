Riyadh: The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) has recently updated online services for issuing well-drilling licenses to accommodate diverse urban, agricultural, environmental, and industrial needs.



These services are accessible to individuals, businesses, government entities, and non-profit organizations, provided the specified conditions and regulations governing well-drilling licenses are met.



The revised licences concern drilling new wells, creating alternative wells for those that are no longer operational, deepening wells, cleaning wells, and decommissioning inactive wells.



Through this, the ministry aims to ensure effective management, oversight, and regulation of water resources, in accordance with Saudi Arabia's Water Law, and ensure a sustainable utilization of this resource by different sectors.

MEWA stressed that individuals granted licenses to drill, deepen, or clean wells must apply for a water usage license or update the information about them within 30 days since completing work on the well.



The updated licensing services are accessible through the "Naama" online portal. Users can visit the services section on the homepage, select water sources licenses, review the service specifics, and follow the necessary steps to proceed.