Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is expected to award the contract for its Ras Mohaisen - Baha – Makkah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project, by the first quarter of 2023.

“The bid submission is expected to be in November 2022, and the project award is expected to be announced by end of January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

SWPC had issued the RFP last month with a revised transmission capacity of 185,000 m3/day (instead of 300,000 m3/day) while the total length remained unchanged at 300km.

The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on 5 August 2022 after 19 firms were prequalified for the project in February.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $225 million.

SDC Deal Number: 4360096158

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)