Dubai total installed power generation capacity reached 15.1 gigawatts (GW) at the end of third quarter of 2023 of which 2.6 GW or 17.23 percent came from renewable energy sources, according to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The DFM-listed utility said it added 200 megawatts (MW) of green capacity during the third quarter.

DEWA disclosed latest details about its installed power and water capacity in a press statement announcing its third quarter 2023 results on Friday.

DEWA GROSS INSTALLED CAPACITY AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023 Generation Plant Capacity (MW) Desalination Type MIGD Jebel Ali & Al Aweer 10,690 Jebel Ali Multi Stage Flash 427 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park 2,627 Jebel Ali Reverse Osmosis 63 Hassyan Power Plant 1,800 Total 15,117 Total 490

Source: DEWA

By 2030, DEWA's total gross installed desalination capacity is expected to reach 730 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day (MIGD) following the addition of 240 MIGD of reverse osmosis-based desalination capacity. During the same period, the company's gross installed power generation capacity is expected to reach 20GW with renewable sources accounting for 5GW or 25 percent of that capacity.

The statement also noted that year-to-date, DEWA has reduced 1.29 million tonnes of CO2 emissions from its core gas-fired generation and 1.8 million tonnes from the operating phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Dennis Daniel)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.