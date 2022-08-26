Muscat – The company working on the rainwater drainage canal project in the Mahaj area of Amerat has completed construction work of a 4km long and a 5m-9m wide canal, which will ease the problem of waterlogging in the wilayat.

Mohammed bin Salem al Yazidi, roads project engineer of Muscat Municipality, said, “The project is in the municipality’s plans to protect citizens’ homes in Amerat from the flow of water from the mountains.”

He added that the municipality has factored in the volume of water that flows down from the mountains in construction of the canal.

Meanwhile, Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company is continuing the remaining technical works of a water supply project in the wilayat of Al Hamra, Dakhliyah governorate, and its villages at a cost of RO27mn.

According to Suleiman bin Khalaf al Yahyai, director of customer services in Dakhliyah, the project includes construction of a main reservoir of 18,000 cubic metre capacity, transmission lines of a total length of 94km, an integrated network of pipelines covering 350km, and 22 water pumping stations with 68 pumps.

“After completion of all this construction work, about 81,000 residents of the wilayat will benefit from the project, which has a distribution capacity of 225mn gallons of potable water per day. The project is expected to be completed in April next year,” he added. Sixty-five per cent of the project is complete.

