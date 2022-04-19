Global infrastructure company Black & Veatch announced on Tuesday that Mario Azar, currently serving as president, Energy & Process Industries will succeed Steve Edwards as chairman and CEO.

The company said in a press statement that Azar, who joined in 2018, becomes only the eighth senior leader in the founder, managing partner or chair role in Black & Veatch’s 107-year history.

Edwards is retiring after 44 years of service, the statement noted.

“As global megatrends reshape the critical infrastructure markets we serve, the Black & Veatch Board of Directors is thrilled to select Mario based on his vast global experience, proven leadership capabilities, innovative and collaborative approach and strong focus on client relationships,” said Edwards.

Azar’s global leadership experience spans more than 32 years in the energy and industrial fields, much of it in engineering and construction solutions, the statement noted.

Prior to joining Black & Veatch, Azar served in multiple executive roles and led large global businesses at Siemens, and previously Westinghouse, including as CEO of Siemens Oil & Gas and Marine. He also founded a private consulting firm focused on energy and heavy industry.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)