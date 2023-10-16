Muscat: Oman, represented by Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, has completed the procedures for registration of the wind energy project in Dhofar Governorate with the International Renewable Energy Certification Organisation for issuance of international renewable energy certificates (I-REC). The project’s production capacity is 50 megawatts.

Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Nama Power and Water Procurement Company said that the registration of the project and associated renewable energy certificates is the first of its type in the GCC States.

The certificates are expected to contribute to enhancement of the Sultanate’s plans for achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050 by selling these certificates to the local establishments, he added.

He said that the percentage of production of electricity through renewable energy would be not les than 30 percent by 2030 and 39 percent by 2040.

Nama Power and Water Procurement Company has prepared and implemented comprehensive plans to achieve these targets, he said adding that the percentage of renewable energy in the Sultanate of Oman is expected to reach 31 percent by 2030.

He said that Nama has proceeded with registration of the wind energy project with the I -REC Standard Foundation and issuance of the renewable energy certificates for this project in response to the local market demand for such certificates.

He pointed out that Nama is working on the launch by this October for the sale of renewable energy certificates associated with wind energy plant in Dhofar Governorate.

