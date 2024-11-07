Iraq and nearby Jordan have completed nearly 90 percent of Phase 2 of a three-stage electricity interconnection project to connect their power grids for the supply of electricity to Iraq’s largest province, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Wednesday.

The 132 kV Phase 1 has supplied Iraq with around 132 megawatts (MW) of electricity while the 400 kV Phase 2 will provide around 100 MW, the agency said, quoting Yassir Rasheed, Governor of the Western Al-Anbar Governorate.

“About 90 percent of phase 2 of the project has been completed…phase 3 is also under way in this strategic project,” the agency quoted him as saying.

Iraqi officials have said the project, involving the installation of 330 km of cables inside Iraq’s territory, could ultimately supply the OPEC producer with nearly 500 MW.

UAE-based TAS Energy for Electromechanical Works is executing the interconnection project. Phase 1 extends from Sa’da Station to the Rutba District. Phase 2 will extend the line to the city of Al-Qa’im.

The project is part of Iraq’s post-war drive to tackle its power shortages as it produces just over 20,000 MW, far below its demand of around 30,000 MW.

Iraq has also signed a similar connection agreement with Gulf oil producers and has also awarded solar energy projects to a number of foreign firms.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Additional writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

