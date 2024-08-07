Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be'ah) is expected to open bids for the construction of a Landfill Gas-to-Energy system in the Sultanate this month.

An international tender for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of a Landfill Gas-to-Energy system in Barka and Al Multaqa Engineered Landfills was issued by be'ah in July 2024. The tender document is available for purchase until August 11, 2024. The pre-bid clarification deadline is August 18, with the submission deadline and bid opening date set for August 25, 2024.

The EPC tender notice did not provide specific project details, but the Oman Investment Authority-owned company's latest sustainability report indicates that it is exploring the capture and utilisation of landfill gas to potentially generate carbon credits or renewable energy certificates for sale or trading.

The report stated that OQ Trading will advise be'ah on identifying projects with carbon credit potential and provide support throughout project development, certification, verification, and carbon credit sales in eligible markets.

Currently, be'ah is capturing gas at the Al Multaqa and Barka landfills and preparing applications for these sites to obtain carbon credits. Future plans include registering other landfill cells across the Sultanate for carbon credits and exploring alternative gas utilisation projects, such as converting it to biogenic CO2 or supplying the national gas network.

The sustainability report also highlights be'ah's partnership with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) in finalising pre-tendering documents for a Waste-to-Energy (WtE) project aimed at treating over 70 percent of Oman's annual Municipal Solid Waste. This project will support be'ah in achieving its strategic goal of an 80 percent waste diversion rate by 2030.

PWP's recent seven-year statement (2023-2029) indicated that its feasibility study anticipates the WTE plant, to be developed under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model with a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), will produce 130-140 megawatts (MW). The Commercial Operation Date (COD) for the Barka WtE IPP is projected for the second quarter of 2028.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa