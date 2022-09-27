Muscat: To ensure the safety of data and information related to the company, Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company, a member of Nama Group, signed an agreement with Oman Data Park (ODP) Company to make use of cloud services in hosting the company's data centre and disaster recovery centre.

Based on the agreement, Oman Data Park will transfer and host the data and information of Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company with high efficiency and safe manner internally within the borders of the Sultanate of Oman, while this project, will contribute to raising the efficiency and effectiveness of customer service, as well as ensure the smooth flow of business at OWWSC.

Qais bin Saud Al Zakwani, CEO of OWWSC said, "Our collaboration with Oman Data Park comes in line with our role to become through an ambitious vision and firm values a leading entity in the water and west water sectors. This passion could be reached through implementing the best international practices and advanced technologies that enhance our contribution to achieving sustainable development for the Sultanate of Oman.”

Al-Zakwani added, "Therefore, we consider the technical interaction with Oman Data Park as a quantum leap toward enhancing our successes in developing the water and wastewater systems and facilities by accessing the best innovative solutions in the field of data and information hosting, which assures our provision of a sustainable, safe and reliable service to our subscribers."

Engineer Maqbool bin Salem Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, stated: “We are pleased to provide our hi-tech services through utilising ODP’s cloud systems services, as this step reflects the confidence of various sectors’ companies and entities in ODP’s capabilities, in particular, that, Oman Data Park is hosting data and information within the Sultanate of Oman, which will strengthen the information security, and increasing the added value of cloud systems in the country.”

Al Wahaibi added, “We are also proud of this level of cooperation with Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company, where rendering services to this company can be considered as another geographical spread for our well-known services. This is because OWWSC undertakes the activities of the water and wastewater sector across the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman except for the Governorate of Dhofar, while it was granted the concession right for developing, design, implementing, operating and maintaining drinking water and sewage facilities in all the governorates in which it provides its services. Therefore, providing professional service to such a vital company is a qualitative leap for us by all standards.”

