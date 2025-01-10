Algeria has completed more than 90 percent of a seawater desalination project on its Northern Mediterranean coast and intends to commission the plant in early February, the OPEC member’s Energy and Mines Minister has said.

Mohammed Arkab told the official news agency on Thursday that the plant would produce 150,000 cubic metres/day of desalinated water in the first phase and production would double a month later.

He said the plant would be commissioned on 10 February and that it is one of five large desalination projects to be built on the Northern coastline.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.