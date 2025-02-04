Oman will on Thursday launch a landmark project to link its Eastern Masirah island with its main electricity network, the official Oman News Agency has reported.

The project costs around 72 million Omani rials ($187 million) and includes the construction of a power station on the Island and 94-km transmission cables, it said.

The Oman Electric Transmission Company (OETC) is undertaking the project, which the agency said is the first of its kind in the Gulf sultanate.

“The project is part of a Company’s strategy to expand the electricity network to all parts of the Sultanate and ensure stable and durable power supplies,” the agency said, quoting a Company statement.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

