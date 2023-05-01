Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) has issued a consultancy tender for Manah 1 and Manah II solar Independent Power Projects (IPPs).

The Company, which is the sole procurer of new water and power capacity in the sultanate, issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking project management and supervisory consultancy services during the construction, commissioning and testing stages of the two IPPs of 500 megawatts (MW) capacity each.

The tender purchase period is from 27 April 2023 until 11 May 2023. The deadline for submission of proposals is 11 June 2023.

OPWP had awarded Build-Own-Operate (BOO) contracts for the two IPPs in March 2023. Manah I was awarded to a consortium of Singapore’s Sembcorp Utilities and China's Jinko Power, while Manah II was awarded to a consortium of South Korea’s KOWEPO and France’s EDF-Renewables.

