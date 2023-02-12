Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP), a member of Nama Group, and procurer for power and water capacities in the Sultanate, has initiated the procurement process for three wind power projects under the Independent Power Project (IPP) model.

The Company issued last week two Request for Proposal (RFP) tenders for the provision of commercial and financial consultancy services, and for legal consultancy services for Duqm Wind IPP, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP and Harweel Wind IPP.

The target Schedule Commercial Operation Date for Duqm Wind IPP is second quarter of 2026 and the SCOD for Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wind IPP and Harweel Wind IPP is fourth quarter of 2026, OPWP said in a public notice.

The RFP scope also includes advice on the competitive tendering of the three projects.

The purchase period for tender documents is from 9 February 2023 to 25 February 2023 at a fee of 400 Omani rials.

The capacities of the IPPs weren’t disclosed in the RFP notices but in July 2022, local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer had reported that OPWP was planning two wind IPPs of 100-megawatt (MW) capacity each in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Harweel, and a pair of wind IPPs of combined capacity of around 360 MW in Duqm.

In August 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Oman is planning several wind projects of varying capacities have across seven locations - Sur, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Duqm-1, Duqm-2, Al Jazir, Shaleem and Sadah – over the next seven years with qualification process for the first round to be initiated in the third quarter of 2021.

