The Eastern Cluster of the National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it has started pumping desalinated water to the districts of Doha and Dana as well as the areas near King Fahd College of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), Al Jami’ah and Sulaimaniya in Dhahran.

This was possible only due to the completion of the pipeline connection work as well as pumping and distributing of desalinated water from the tanks of the University district in Dhahran, as part of Project No. 5 to improve the water network in the city of Dammam, said a statement from NWC.

This is one of the most important, and fast-implemented, part of the program projects that will improve the quality of drinking water in the Eastern Province, said a statemment from NWC.

"This project is part of NWC’s ongoing efforts to implement its strategic infrastructure readiness plans in both the water and environmental sectors. It is part of the company's initiatives taken to increase coverage, improve operational efficiency and meet the increasing demand for water due to the extensive development that the Eastern Province is experiencing," said a company spokesman.

"The company is committed to maximizing the use of all available resources to achieve a sustainable water supply," he stated.

According to him, more than 100,000 residents will benefit from this latest pumping operation.

The company is pumping up to 50,000 cu m of water daily to meet all the needs of the residents of these districts, he stated.

These projects will help improve the quality of water in the Eastern Province and eventually help supply desalinated water to many districts in Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Qatif and Jubail.

This comes in line with NWC's efforts to realise the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals and strategies, and also boost the quality of its services to customers, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

