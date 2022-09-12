Arab Finance: Egypt is considering cooperation with Norway’s Scatec in new and renewable energy projects and the execution of a wind power generation project with a capacity of about three gigawatts (GW), according to a statement by the Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency on September 10th.

The projects are set to be carried out within the framework of the national strategy for clean energy production, Bassam Rady stated.

During a meeting between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the CEO of Scatec Terje Pilskog, El-Sisi highlighted that Egypt is keen on cooperating with Norway in the field of new and renewable energy.

The Egyptian government supports the green energy sector unprecedentedly as one of its priorities to benefit from the state’s sources of renewable energy, including wind and solar power, El-Sisi stressed.

On June 28th, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources agreed to study possible cooperation opportunities with Norway’s Scatec in the field of green ammonia production.

Pilskog previously said that Scatec signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), the Ministry of Electricity, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to establish a plant for the production of green ammonia in Egypt.