Northern Region Cement Company has awarded a $8.7 million (32.63 million Saudi riyals) Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to China's Sinoma Overseas Development Company to build a 20-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Turaif City, Saudi Arabia.



The 10-month contract includes the full scope of civil and construction engineering, building and infrastructure construction, procurement, supply, and delivery.



Sinoma will also handle installation and commissioning to ensure the project's full operational readiness.



The plant is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange statement.



This project aligns with similar initiatives, such as Al Jouf Cement Company's agreement with French company Engie to construct and operate a 22 MW solar power plant at its factory site in Turaif. Once operational, the plant will supply nearly 25 percent of the company's electricity needs, said a November 2024 Zawya report.

Both projects support Saudi Vision 2030's renewable energy goals, emission reductions, and sustainable energy adoption in the industrial sector.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

