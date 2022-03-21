The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited has flagged off a distribution intervention project to improve electricity supply at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, Ondo State.

The project which was flagged-off by the state’s Governor Ogbeni Rotimi Akeredolu is the construction of 1×2.5MVA 33/11kV injection substation with associated 33kV/11kV & LT lines & installation of 3 no’s 500kVA distribution substation transformers.

Speaking at the event, Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, said the project will address two critical areas of concern to its administration.

The Governor said “Looking at the technical details of this project and its benefits, an upgrade from 2.5MVA to 7.5MVA, I believe it will address two critical areas of concern to our administration in this corridor. This is another landmark achievement in the power sector.”

He stated that access to adequate electricity in educational facilities like the Polytechnic will certainly improve learning processes and the institution’s general condition.

“It will no doubt enable night academic activities, which are critical to academic pursuit. Also, the illumination of campus premises at the night will aid security operations and discourage criminal activities. It will also increase economic activities on campus and its environs.

“With regular power supply on campus, students will have access to electrical appliances and tools like computer and internet facilities to enhance their education which will further grant them access to further educational resources online, improve their assimilation rate and narrow the digital divide through information and communication technology.”

Earlier, NDPHC’s Executive Director, Networks, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele expressed the administration’s commitment to ensure power supply for all.

“Just about three weeks ago, the President commissioned the 330/132/33kV transmission substation built by NDPHC in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State. From the Governor down to ordinary people on the streets, residents of Nasarawa State were ecstatic following the commissioning because their lives have been positively affected. Before then, it was almost impossible to run even an air-conditioning unit in the Government House with public power supply.

While reiterating that “it is not the duty of NDPHC to do these things as the company’s primary mandate is to generate electricity”, Oyedele explained, however, that the company intervenes because those with the mandate to provide transmission and distribution services “do not have the capacities to extend power supply to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

Adetola Bademosi - Abuja