Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Binatone products, has launched an ultra-modern power station into the Nigerian electronics market.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Prasun Banerjee, presented the new Binatone power station, a portable plug-and-play power station with solar charging capability.

Mr Banerjee said in a statement that the new power station is built for modern living, stressing that the new product offers clean, dependable backup power for homes, small offices, and outdoor activities, especially during long power cuts or in off-grid areas.

Speaking during the formal launching of the product in Lagos, Mr Banerjee said:

“For more than five decades, Binatone has supported African households with reliable and affordable appliances. The Binatone Power Station is another important step in our mission to make life easier, smarter, and more sustainable.”

According to him, Two Powerful Variants, the new Power Station series is available in two high-performance models. There is BPS-2400 (2400W) – A robust 2,240Wh unit powered by a 44.8V and 50,000mAh LiFePO₄ battery, offering up to 4000 charge cycles.

He also disclosed that the product comes with multiple output ports, Bluetooth app connectivity, and the option to expand capacity by adding up to two additional BEB-2400 batteries for a total of 6720Wh.

“The BPS-1800 (1800W) – Designed as a lighter, high-efficiency model ideal for everyday household needs, providing safe, stable power for appliances, gadgets, and essential home devices,” he stated

Stressing that Quality, affordability, and customer-focused innovation have always defined Binatone products and innovations, Mr Banerjee disclosed that the Power Station carries this legacy forward by offering a safe, reliable, and eco-friendly way to stay powered anytime, anywhere.

He disclosed that the Binatone Power Station range will soon be available across leading retail outlets and online platforms in Nigeria.

