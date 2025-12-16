The Minister of Energy and Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, recently approved Eskom's revised unbundling strategy, which includes the formal creation of Eskom Green and an independent Transmission System Operator (TSO). Eskom’s unbundling marks a major shift in the South African electricity market, especially for commercial and industrial (C&I) energy consumers.

B2B energy solution provider Impower sees the establishment of an independent TSO and the acceleration of competition as a critical opportunity for businesses to secure stable, cost-effective, and green power solutions through private sector solar adoption.

Competitive electricity market

The unbundling separates Eskom into multiple entities, replacing the historic monopoly with a structure aiming for a competitive market by 2030.

According to Impower’s business development executive Matthew Cruise, the introduction of a truly independent TSO is the most crucial element for private sector investors.

"The TSO will operate on the basis of accepting the cheapest electricity first, bringing down the price for the end consumer over time," says Cruise.

"Previously, the transmission function, a subsidiary of Eskom, was a player and referee in the same game, creating an uneven playing field.

“The TSO removes that conflict of interest and is the hallmark of a developed, competitive electricity market, giving businesses real choice."

The C&I sector – retail centres, manufacturers, industrial parks, and commercial properties – is currently driving the uptake of renewable energy in South Africa.

Renewable contracts are now priced roughly half of Eskom's escalating grid tariffs, which have increased by approximately 190% since 2014.

Solar PV currently holds the largest share (49.8% in 2024) of the country's utility-scale renewable energy market.

The Eskom unbundling is set to amplify this trend, providing three major benefits to C&I businesses considering private solar investment:



- Stable, predictable energy costs

The TSO's mandate to procure the cheapest power first will introduce competitive pricing across the board, gradually stabilising or lowering tariffs for grid power in the medium to long term.

However, private solar solutions remain the immediate route to price certainty.

"The TSO will first buy from the cheapest Independent Power Producers (IPPs), and in South Africa, private operators are typically much more cost-effective than state-owned entities due to lower operational costs and the absence of excessive supply contracts," Cruise explains.



- De-risked grid access for IPPs and wheeling

The TSO is designed to be fully independent, reducing the risk of Eskom subsidiary, the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA), favouring Eskom generation assets, including the newly formed Eskom Green, for grid access.

The independent operation of the grid operator (TSO) facilitates and de-risks the process of energy "wheeling", allowing a company to purchase power from a private IPP in a different location, injecting it into the grid, and receiving a credit for that power at its consumption point.

This is essential for large enterprises with multi-site operations.



- Accelerated private generation investment

The legal and institutional clarity provided by the unbundling, especially the establishment of the TSO, is expected to attract greater investment into the South African energy sector, further stimulating competition and capacity growth.

The NTCSA has already set out a Transmission Development Plan (TDP) to build nearly 14,000 km of new transmission lines over the next 10 years to accommodate new capacity, which is critical for renewable energy connection.

While the establishment of Eskom Green introduces a direct competitor to existing IPPs, Cruise notes that the new market structure will require even Eskom’s subsidiary to operate within a fairer, legal and regulatory-backed system.

"The ultimate beneficiary of this competition will be the end consumer, businesses and households, who will have multiple options and a reduced reliance on a single provider,” he says.

Impower advises C&I clients to accelerate their shift to decentralised solar and storage solutions now, as the cost of electricity from Eskom will only start coming down after three to five years.

This will enable the business to capitalise on tariff savings that can free up capital for further investment and secure long-term energy resilience against grid instability and future tariff hikes.

