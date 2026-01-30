The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has described the ongoing 350MW NNPC’s Abuja Gas Independent Power Project (IPP) as a vital step toward achieving the national target of 8,500MW grid generation capacity by the end of 2026.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of NISO, Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello, gave the commendation during an on-site assessment visit to the Abuja power plant project location.

Leading a high-level management delegation, Bello evaluated the current stage of construction and identified key areas for enhanced collaboration to accelerate project completion and timely commissioning.

The visit also included an inspection of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) implementation site at the Gwagwalada transmission substation.

The team, however, expressed optimism that before the end of 2026, the full electricity value chain, from generation through transmission to distribution, will be integrated into a unified SCADA platform, enabling real-time visibility, improved grid monitoring and enhanced system reliability and stability.

