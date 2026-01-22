Management of the Enugu Electricity Development Company (EEDC) PLC has announced its transformation into law under Nigeria’s Electricity Act 2023.

The transformation announcement was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Wednesday by the company’s Corporate Communication Officer, Mr Emeka Ezeh.

According to Ezeh, “We have transformed following the signing into law of the Electricity Act 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which empowers states to participate in the electricity sector.

“In line with this development, we have established subsidiary companies that will interface with the respective state regulatory commissions.

We are therefore pleased to introduce these subsidiary companies and the states for which they are responsible to you, our esteemed customers: (First Power Electricity Distribution Company, Anambra State), (NEWERA Electricity Distribution Company, Abia State), (Mainpower Electricity Distribution Company, Enugu State), (Transpower Electricity Distribution Company, Imo State), and EastLand Electricity Distribution Company, Ebonyi State.

“This arrangement will further strengthen our operations and translate into improved efficiency and enhanced service delivery,” Ezeh noted.

