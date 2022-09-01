As a result of the heightened security challenges in the country, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu has disclosed the Federal Government’s plan to build a 2.5 Megawatts hybrid solar power plant in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The Minister noted that this would enhance security at the academy. Aliyu stated this at the 40th National Solar Energy Forum (NACEF 2022), organized by the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria (SESN) in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the National Energy Commission (NEC).

The Minister, who was represented by the Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba said that the theme; “The Role Of Green Energy Technologies in National Security, Power Generation and Economic Sustainability”, was timely and necessary.

According to him, reliable and sustainable energy was key in the fight against insecurity in the country. He stressed that “meetings of this nature, with extensive and robust discussions, will always bring out desirable outcomes that can move Solar Energy penetration in Nigeria forward”. “Countries all over the world are variously exploring avenues of fulfilling their specific commitments and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in line with the Paris Agreement On Climate Change and COP26 Agreement in Glasgow. Nigeria is not left out”.

He noted that to achieve Nigeria’s commitment to COP26, the current administration was implementing different initiatives targeted at achieving at least 30,000MW generation by 2030 with 30% from renewable energy sources. “The Buhari administration is fully committed to the global decarbonization drive. To demonstrate this commitment, the Government has opened discussions with some IPP Solar Project developers planning to deploy Solar Mini-grids across the country.

Ten State governments are enabling Solar Projects in their states that will deliver 100MW each, contributing 1000MW to the Off-grid structure,” he said. Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who also spoke at the forum said she was excited about the programme as she believes the outcome and suggestions will further enhance government’s efforts to rid the country of insurgency.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Major General Yusuf in his welcome address said that the institution was delighted over the theme of the forum as it addresses the contemporary security challenges facing the country. Yusuf said that “there’s still much to do to achieve improved access to green energy sources. As an institution, we’ve devoted a lot of resources to improve knowledge on the issue and track global development on renewable energy sources because energy is a critical component of national security”. Managing Director of REA, Engr. Ahmad while delivering the keynote address averred that, in the last few years, there has been significant improvement in the nation’s renewable energy space due to different initiatives of the government.

