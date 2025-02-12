As part of efforts to address Nigeria’s electricity access challenges, particularly in rural areas, the European Union (EU) and Germany launched the GET.invest Nigeria Country Window initiative on Tuesday in Lagos State.

GET.invest is a European programme which supports investments in decentralised renewable energy. The programme targets private sector businesses and project developers, financiers and regulators to build sustainable energy markets in partner countries.

It runs on the platform of the Global Energy Transformation (GET) Programme.

The initiative, which will accelerate investments in renewable energy solutions by unlocking finance for sustainable energy projects and businesses, specifically tailoring them to the Nigerian context, is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

The initiative will closely cooperate with other donor-funded initiatives in Nigeria, particularly the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), which has been co-funded by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) since 2013.

Speaking at the launch of the Nigeria Country Window initiative, organised by GET.invest Nigeria, Team Leader for Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, highlighted the importance of the initiative: “The EU remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s energy transition and sustainable economic growth. Reliable electricity is essential for economic development, and unlocking finance for renewable energy solutions is a critical step toward bridging Nigeria’s energy access gap.

“Through GET.invest Nigeria, we aim to facilitate access to finance for renewable energy projects that will benefit businesses and communities across the country.”

In representation of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Power, Permanent Secretary, Temitope Dina, emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to a brighter and more sustainable future, signalling the arrival of GET.invest Nigeria at a critical time in the nation’s journey toward achieving sustainable development.

She said: “With the right investments, policies and technologies, we can create a cleaner, greener and more resilient energy system. This transformation is not just a goal; it is a necessity for ensuring energy access for all Nigerians, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and enhancing our environmental stewardship.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas called on investors “to see the launch as an opportunity to invest wisely and strategically, because the return on investment promises to be very high.” He added that “GET.invest Nigeria is our answer to some of the country’s challenges. It is also part of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and resilience.”

In his remarks, Consul General at the German Consulate General in Lagos, Weert Börner, highlighted Germany’s commitment. “Germany is proud to co-fund GET.invest Nigeria as part of our broader partnership with Nigeria in fostering sustainable economic development. By supporting private sector investment in renewable energy, we aim to strengthen Nigeria’s clean energy ecosystem and contribute to long-term economic growth. We look forward to seeing this initiative help unlock new opportunities for businesses and communities alike,” he said.

GET.invest Nigeria Coordinator, Lawrence Efanga Edeke, while underscoring the role of the New Country Window in driving energy investment, noted that GET.invest Nigeria is not a silver bullet, but it is an essential part of the solution to scaling up investments in the renewable energy sector.

He said, “By working closely with project developers, financiers and policymakers, we aim to mobilise the level of investment required to meet Nigeria’s ambitious energy and climate commitments, ultimately fostering a sustainable and inclusive energy transition.”

Through the initiative, GET.invest Nigeria will also provide market intelligence, industry mobilisation and capacity development support to local stakeholders, equipping them with the tools needed to expand clean energy solutions across the country. Also, the initiative is set to accelerate investments that will enhance energy security, drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

Together with its donors—the European Union, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and Austria—GET.invest has established a series of country windows that allow the programme to focus on selected national sustainable energy markets.

