Muscat – Muscat governorate is set on achieving its target of 20 per cent electricity generation from renewable sources by 2040 in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and the National Energy Strategy.

The governorate saw an increase of 31.5 per cent in electricity production from renewables year-on-year in 2022, and now has an ambitious target of increasing it further by 118.5 per cent this year.

The number of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects increased 70 per cent from 70 in 2021 to 114 in 2022.

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), the sole entity responsible for electricity distribution in Muscat, stated in its 2022 Annual Report that it remains committed to support the renewable energy targets in view of its scope and regulatory obligations.

“We have connected 41 solar PV systems with DC capacity of 2,276.07kW compared to 27 last year. The total number of solar PV systems now stands at 114 with a total production capacity of 9,201kW,” stated Salman Ali al Hattali, Acting CEO, MEDC.

Supporting the sultanate’s vision and to encourage mass uptake by industrial and residential customers, the Authority for Public Service Regulations (APSR) launched a scheme called SAHIM I for the roll out of solar PV system installations in 2017.

To meet renewable targets, APSR and distribution companies, including MEDC, are encouraging the installation of solar PV panels and use of clean energy.

MEDC is facilitating and assisting individuals and institutions that wish to connect their solar PV installations producing electricity for individual or industrial purposes to MEDC’s Connection Application Process.

‘Since the beginning of the Renewable Energy Implementation programme by MEDC in 2017, a total of 225 applications for solar PV connections have been received with project implementation progress of more than 50 per cent in 2022. We forecast reaching 20,112kW generation capacity connected to the MEDC network by end of 2023,’ a statement said.

MEDC informed that it is currently working alongside PDO and Hussam Technology Company to commission projects and supply solar energy to 65 residential systems across Muscat. ‘As of now, nine systems have been approved, energised and connected to MEDC’s network. Thirty-five solar PV projects are in the initial stage and 21 in the design stage.’